Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 2,299 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $164.24. 17,196,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,373. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

