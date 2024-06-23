Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $828,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Bank of America lowered their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.47. 953,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.