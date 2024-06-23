Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 705,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.28% of Precigen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen Stock Up 0.7 %

PGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 790,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Precigen

About Precigen

(Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.