Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intuit by 35.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Intuit by 9.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 60,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,041,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 51.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $9,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,937 shares of company stock worth $113,123,232. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $632.15. 3,682,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,125. The stock has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.74 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

