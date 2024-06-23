Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $16.02 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6,126.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,072 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 3.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

