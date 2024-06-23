Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Shares in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 165.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Seaboard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded up $72.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,090.00. 7,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $2,955.33 and a twelve month high of $3,862.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

