Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Shares of IOT opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at $67,296,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,727,122 shares of company stock worth $59,873,787 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.