Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by &Partners

&Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 229.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $507,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 575,989 shares of company stock worth $160,340,775. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $245.06. 15,928,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.47 and its 200 day moving average is $276.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.