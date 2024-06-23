Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,113,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 124,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.67. 617,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,948. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

