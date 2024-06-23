Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,483,000 after acquiring an additional 112,474 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.28. 10,899,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.71 and its 200-day moving average is $170.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

