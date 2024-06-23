Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 7,670 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 0.7% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in RTX by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 366,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 136,711 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of RTX by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,311,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,286. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

