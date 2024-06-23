Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $442.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.28 and a 200-day moving average of $432.75.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Read Our Latest Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.