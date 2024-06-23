Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. 2,547,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,880. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.