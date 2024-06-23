Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,034 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,952 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 56,623,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,257,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

