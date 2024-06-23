Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. 1,719,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,913. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

