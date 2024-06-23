Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $200,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 687,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,712. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.