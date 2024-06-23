Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,930,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

