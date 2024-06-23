Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,158,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,989,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

