Running Oak Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Leidos makes up approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Leidos by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after acquiring an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leidos by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,475. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

