Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases 39,592 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Genpact worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 140.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on G

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.