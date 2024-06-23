Running Oak Capital LLC Purchases 2,674 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $342.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

