Running Oak Capital LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

