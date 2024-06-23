Running Oak Capital LLC Grows Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amdocs worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Amdocs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,526,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,427. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

