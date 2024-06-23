Running Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after buying an additional 418,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $58,601,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,516,000 after purchasing an additional 340,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $45,321,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.7 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,941. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

