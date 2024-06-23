RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

(Get Free Report

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.