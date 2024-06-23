Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Increased by Executive Wealth Group LLC

Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 201.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 0.6% of Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Executive Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $365,246,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,506,000 after buying an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. 954,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

