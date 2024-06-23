Roble Belko & Company Inc Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

GDX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,321,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,120,889. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.