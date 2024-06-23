Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 21,862 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,966,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,142,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after buying an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT remained flat at $22.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468,530 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

