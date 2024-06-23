Roble Belko & Company Inc Makes New $469,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,181,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after buying an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,887,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SPG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,625. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.
SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
