Roble Belko & Company Inc Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Mastercard stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

