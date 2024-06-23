Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $7.16 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.69. The stock had a trading volume of 776,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.96. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

