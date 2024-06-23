Roble Belko & Company Inc Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,529 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,160. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

