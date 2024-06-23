Roble Belko & Company Inc Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACN traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,481,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,425. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.27. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.09.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

