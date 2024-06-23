RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.00. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

