Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $79,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $79,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,155 shares of company stock worth $792,620 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $41.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

