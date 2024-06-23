Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.09. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 1,164,000 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.