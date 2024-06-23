Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

WGO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

WGO stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

