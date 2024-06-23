Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Reliance makes up 2.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth $186,693,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 189,326 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $281.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,962. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

