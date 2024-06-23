Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

