Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.66.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
