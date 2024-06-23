Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday.

RBW stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

