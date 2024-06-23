Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a report on Wednesday.

RBW stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Rainbow Rare Earths has a twelve month low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

