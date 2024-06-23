Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

