Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 775 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

