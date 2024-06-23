Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 4,472,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

