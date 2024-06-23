Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,672 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 448,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Intel by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 42,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 92,549,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,634,804. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

