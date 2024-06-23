Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2,009.5% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after buying an additional 500,315 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,622.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 892,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 236,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in PayPal by 19.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,888,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,118. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

