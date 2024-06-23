Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,242,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,844. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.