Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 911,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after acquiring an additional 109,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.41. 3,029,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

