Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,004 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a 200 day moving average of $146.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.