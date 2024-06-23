QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $409,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,504 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,741,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.