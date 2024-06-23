Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $270.29 million and approximately $25.85 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00003999 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,491.88 or 0.05434942 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00015565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,203,946 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.